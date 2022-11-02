BMO Capital Markets Trims ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Target Price to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.03.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECN stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.90. 656,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,636. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.72 and a twelve month high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$962.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58.

Insider Activity

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Insiders bought a total of 330,391 shares of company stock worth $1,812,935 in the last three months.

ECN Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

