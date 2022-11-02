BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

BNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($74.49) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 17th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA BNP traded up €0.35 ($0.36) on Wednesday, reaching €47.84 ($48.82). The company had a trading volume of 2,333,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.85.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

