BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 190,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,279. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

