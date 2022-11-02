Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

NYSE:BCC opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.75.

In other Boise Cascade news, CFO Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $219,292.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

