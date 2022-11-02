Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.87

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.35. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 191,157 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:BOLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.31% and a negative net margin of 2,795.56%. The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,493,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.