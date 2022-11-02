Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Boosted by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,649,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,498.66.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $42.68 on Wednesday, reaching $1,846.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,136. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,811.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,947.77. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.42 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

