Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Short Interest Update

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 698,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.