Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.71-$1.83 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.
NYSE BOOT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32.
In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
