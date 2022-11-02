Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Boot Barn also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.71-$1.83 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,112.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.