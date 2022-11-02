Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,691,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 1.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Boston Scientific worth $584,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,867.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,149 shares of company stock worth $6,121,642. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.40. 73,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.19%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

