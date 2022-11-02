Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Boxlight Price Performance
Boxlight stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.
About Boxlight
Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.
