Boxlight (BOXL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Boxlight to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. On average, analysts expect Boxlight to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Boxlight stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Boxlight Co. ( NASDAQ:BOXL Get Rating ) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.33% of Boxlight worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

