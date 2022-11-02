Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 277,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,984. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.72 million, a PE ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

