Braintrust Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $839,855.00 (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00007641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $125.20 million and approximately $839,855.00 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,382.21 or 0.31289018 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.