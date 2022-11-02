Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

BDN has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 447.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

