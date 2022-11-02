BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the September 30th total of 3,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 559,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 11.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRC Stock Performance

BRC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 232,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.16. BRC has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that BRC will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

