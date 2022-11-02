Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 0.5% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 358,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after acquiring an additional 55,413 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 16,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

