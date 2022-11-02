British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.03. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26,008 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
