British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $39.69

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.69, but opened at $38.03. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $37.85, with a volume of 26,008 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 2.1% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.