Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.50. Brixmor Property Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 25,738 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 114.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 73,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at $531,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Stories

