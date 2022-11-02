Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Shares Gap Down to $21.47

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.50. Brixmor Property Group shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 25,738 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.
Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor Property Group Company Profile
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
Featured Stories
