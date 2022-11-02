Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,092 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.25% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $208,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on BR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BR traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,706. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day moving average of $152.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

