Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Stock Price Down 5.9% After Earnings Miss

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $140.29 and last traded at $140.80. Approximately 5,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 574,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.60.

The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on BR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

