Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at £108.15

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £110.14 ($133.08).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays set a £125 ($151.04) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($132.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

LON AZN opened at £103.46 ($125.01) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -175.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of £102.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £104.58.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

