Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Target Price at C$10.40

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

TSE BLDP opened at C$7.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a current ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -12.68. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$7.26 and a 52-week high of C$24.48.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.