Brokerages Set Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Target Price at $0.97

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.92) to €0.95 ($0.97) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.15 ($1.17) to €1.05 ($1.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.02) to €1.05 ($1.07) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.87) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Banco de Sabadell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Banco de Sabadell Price Performance

Shares of BNDSF opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

