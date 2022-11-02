Brokerages Set Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Target Price at $66.22

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $1,769,924.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Calix Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Calix by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Calix by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 493,245 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 1.69.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Calix had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

