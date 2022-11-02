Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Target Price at $42.56

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Covestro from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Covestro from €40.00 ($40.82) to €31.00 ($31.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covestro will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

