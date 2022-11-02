Brokerages Set Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Target Price at $82.00

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $401,393,000 after buying an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after purchasing an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after purchasing an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,906,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,813,000 after purchasing an additional 51,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,715,000 after purchasing an additional 137,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.