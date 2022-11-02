Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Target Price at $42.00

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPC opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.88. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

