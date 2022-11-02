Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $112.29

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $968,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 127.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $9,026,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.3% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Up 1.6 %

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $71.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.