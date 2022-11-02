Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $98.56

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.56.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $94.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.23. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $942,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in RPM International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

