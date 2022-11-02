Brokers Set Expectations for AstraZeneca PLC’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.85 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after purchasing an additional 732,959 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

