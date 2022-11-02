Brokers Set Expectations for Comfort Systems USA, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $120.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $124.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 410 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $50,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,234.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,755 shares of company stock worth $4,647,655. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 420.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

