Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,810 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.2% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13,333.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE BAM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.37. 91,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,996,023. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

