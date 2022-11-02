Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAMGet Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 544,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

