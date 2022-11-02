Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 55,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 544,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,833 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

