Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

BEPC stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

