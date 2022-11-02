Bruni J V & Co. Co. Acquires 1,750 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for 2.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,086,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,828,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MasTec by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,859,000 after purchasing an additional 86,807 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 5,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MasTec to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

