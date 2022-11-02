Bruni J V & Co. Co. Decreases Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lessened its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Penske Automotive Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.34% of Penske Automotive Group worth $26,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $678,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

