Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $32.50 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up approximately 4.9% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.24% of LKQ worth $32,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Profile



LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

