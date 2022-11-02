Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 34,498 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,498 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up about 9.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $64,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 55.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 60,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 13,333.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

