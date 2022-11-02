Bruni J V & Co. Co. Sells 5,668 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. decreased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,232 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. U.S. Silica comprises approximately 0.8% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.63% of U.S. Silica worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Price Performance

SLCA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. 6,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $363,155.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 25,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $363,155.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,466.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 40,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,371,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 344,022 shares of company stock worth $5,229,467 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Silica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.