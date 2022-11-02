Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $90.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $90.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.11. 723,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.59. Brunswick has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $103.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

About Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

