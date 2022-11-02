BTIG Research Cuts ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Price Target to $31.00

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.62% from the company’s previous close.

ACIW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of ACIW traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 64,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

