Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,703 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in BlackRock by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $714.43.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

BLK stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $654.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.47. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

