Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 1.3% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 43,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

