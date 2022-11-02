Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 44,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,555. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

