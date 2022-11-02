Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.9% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 432,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 317,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

TSM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. The stock had a trading volume of 250,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

