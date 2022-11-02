Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 13.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,307,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

