Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Purchases 644 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.60. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

