Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.52. 53,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

