Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,210 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,572,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,579. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.57. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.