Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.39

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 18884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

