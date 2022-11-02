Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Burford Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:BUR opened at GBX 701 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 711.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 744.59. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 943.38 ($11.40). The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

About Burford Capital

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.