Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Burford Capital Trading Down 1.2 %
LON:BUR opened at GBX 701 ($8.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35,475.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 711.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 744.59. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 943.38 ($11.40). The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13.
About Burford Capital
